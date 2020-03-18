Jeereddi Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 769,356 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

