Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €53.00 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNIA. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.82 ($60.25).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.