Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.07. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

