Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

NYSE:GIS opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.