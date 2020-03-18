Jefferies Financial Group Comments on COVESTRO AG/S’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for COVESTRO AG/S in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COVESTRO AG/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COVTY. ValuEngine downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Societe Generale upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of COVTY opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.49.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

