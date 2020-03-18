Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter.

FRCOY stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

