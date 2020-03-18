Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.04.

V stock traded down $10.89 on Wednesday, reaching $147.00. 2,169,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,434,285. Visa has a 12 month low of $147.98 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

