Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €25.50 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.97 ($36.01).

Shares of FRA:RWE traded down €0.85 ($0.99) on Wednesday, reaching €22.28 ($25.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,986,236 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.28. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

