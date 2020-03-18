Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on THS. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

