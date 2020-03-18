Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kraft Heinz Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Kraft Heinz in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

KHC opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.