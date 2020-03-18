JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278,194 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 1,689,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,214. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.