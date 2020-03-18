Jewel (JWL) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Jewel has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Jewel has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $533,008.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00005881 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel's official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

