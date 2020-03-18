JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE JKS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 137,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.46. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

