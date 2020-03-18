John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

JBT opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.55. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

