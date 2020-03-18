Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Bank of America cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $94,845,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $12.90 on Wednesday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 832,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,213. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

