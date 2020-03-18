JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $187.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.91.

NYSE MCK opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,730,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,074,000 after purchasing an additional 192,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,522,000 after purchasing an additional 358,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,090,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,457,000 after purchasing an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,486,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,638,000 after purchasing an additional 520,070 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

