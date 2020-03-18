JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $46.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s previous close.

FTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Frontdoor stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 94,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,681. Frontdoor has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,642 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,415,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

