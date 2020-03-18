JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 128

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($2.12) to GBX 128 ($1.68) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EMG. Barclays cut Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

EMG opened at GBX 97.68 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.56. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 109.05 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

In related news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 626,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

