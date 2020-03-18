JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $21.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 955,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,659. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 401,800 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 138,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

