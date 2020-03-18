JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Trane (NYSE:TT) to Neutral

Trane (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

