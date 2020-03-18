JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $51.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE CPB traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 58.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 125,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group grew its position in Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 104,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 55,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.