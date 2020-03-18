JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $33.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $692.74 million and a PE ratio of -18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $313,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

