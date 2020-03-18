JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $138.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.39. 62,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.83. Hershey has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 74.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Company increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Company now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Fulton Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $9,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

