JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $15.50

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.05% from the company’s current price.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

KB Home stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 105,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,538. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. KB Home has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $25,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 72,644 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management lifted its position in KB Home by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 6,315,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 3,559,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management lifted its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 3,593,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

