JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $25.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the local business review company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 578,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,769. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.04. Yelp has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $10,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Yelp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,889,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $338,987,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 44.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $116,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,745 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth $6,286,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP increased its stake in Yelp by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,337,931 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.