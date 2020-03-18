JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,416,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,712,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $4,379,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $10.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. 23,122,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,340,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $84.55 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $1,139,159.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

