JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 1,674,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,088,416. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,110,640.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $474,270.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,400,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,588,135 shares of company stock valued at $40,146,980 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.