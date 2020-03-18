JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) to “Neutral”

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TOIPF remained flat at $$1.15 on Wednesday. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

