Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 35

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Judges Scientific stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,425 ($45.05). 17,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,181.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,760.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72).

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 222.50 ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 212.90 ($2.80) by GBX 9.60 ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Judges Scientific will post 13884.9997386 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Judges Scientific from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,975 ($65.44), for a total transaction of £945,250 ($1,243,422.78).

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

