Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,023 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 4,242,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

