Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 392.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $236.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

