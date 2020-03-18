KARMA (KARMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $310.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $343,763.83 and $310.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $5.60 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002281 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

