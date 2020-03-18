Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,519 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.93. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.74.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.