Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 686 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,119.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,399.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,324.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

