Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

