Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,407 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,608. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

