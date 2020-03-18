Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

