Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Mastercard by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,413,000 after buying an additional 365,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.62. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.63.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

