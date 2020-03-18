Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,635 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.05.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.