Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.28. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $168.71 and a 1 year high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

