Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.18.

SYK stock opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.