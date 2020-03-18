Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

