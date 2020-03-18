Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 5,011 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,970 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 855 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 4.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.