Kcash (KCASH) Trading 47.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

