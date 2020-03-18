Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 228,777 Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Alpine Income Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

PINE traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,403. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.