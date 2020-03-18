Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 16,694 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 492,144 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,007,000 after purchasing an additional 254,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 574,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 147,561 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 347,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,191. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

