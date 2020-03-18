Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,605,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,024,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 141,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 97,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $14.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.09. The stock had a trading volume of 688,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $141.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

