Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,473 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. 32,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

