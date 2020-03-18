Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,205,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,460. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

