Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Astec Industries worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 40.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $575.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASTE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

